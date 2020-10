Dangerfield excited but not distracted by Cameron decision Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Patrick Dangerfield admits he is excited that he is a chance to play alongside Jeremy Cameron next season but he is not letting the news overshadow his first grand final. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Real Footy (AFL) Patrick Dangerfield admits that the prospect of playing in the Cats' forward line alongside Jeremy Cameron in 2021… https://t.co/5hzLQ6WhPb 10 minutes ago