Brett Sutton asked to provide new statement to hotel quarantine inquiry after emails contradict his evidence

SBS Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has been asked to provide a new statement to the state's hotel quarantine inquiry.
Hotel quarantine inquiry: New affidavit from Brett Sutton sought

 Justice Jennifer Coate addresses the public today after new information, including emails involving Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton, sparked a new hearing.
The Age


