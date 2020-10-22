Global  
 

Australia Post chief dramatically stood aside while officials probe luxury watch scandal

SBS Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
The federal government has asked Australia Post chief Christine Holgate to stand aside while luxury watch purchases are probed.
Australia Post chief asked to stand aside while officials probe luxury watch scandal

