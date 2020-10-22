|
Australia Post chief dramatically stood aside while officials probe luxury watch scandal
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
The federal government has asked Australia Post chief Christine Holgate to stand aside while luxury watch purchases are probed.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Christine Holgate Australian businesswoman, CEO of Australia Post
SBS
Australia Post
