'A profound disappointment': Scott Morrison criticises Victoria's delay on easing coronavirus rules

SBS Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews' pause on COVID-19 rule easing has been pilloried by the Morrison government, Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp and business groups.
