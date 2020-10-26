Watch: Victoria COVID-19 update

Global  
 

SBS Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and state health officials will providing an update on eased restrictions as the state records another day of zero cases and zeros deaths. The media conference is expected at 10.30am (AEDT).
Daniel Andrews Daniel Andrews Australian politician, Premier of Victoria

For the second day in a row, Victoria records no new coronavirus cases or deaths

 It comes a day after Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed one of the world’s longest coronavirus lockdowns was coming to an end.
SBS

An end to lockdown: Here’s what you can do in Melbourne from midnight tonight

 Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced sweeping changes to Melbourne’s coronavirus restrictions, saying “now is the time to open up”.
SBS

An end to lockdown: Here’s what you can do in Melbourne from midnight on Tuesday

 Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced sweeping changes to Melbourne’s coronavirus restrictions, saying “now is the time to open up”.
SBS

Daniel Andrews congratulates Victorians on eased COVID-19 restrictions

 Victorian Premier Daniel Andrew has expressed pride in Victorians after he announced eased COVID-19 restrictions due to low case levels. But the Victorian..
SBS

Victoria (Australia) Victoria (Australia) State in Australia

Victorian businesses given green light to reopen within days as coronavirus cases plummet

 The much-anticipated announcement comes after the state recorded the first day of no new coronavirus cases or deaths since early June.
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: Melbourne lockdown to end on October 28

 Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced "now is the time to open up", with lockdown finally coming to an end in Melbourne at midnight tomorrow. In a..
New Zealand Herald

Victoria eases COVID-19 restrictions after numbers of cases stabilises at low levels

 All retail and hospitality businesses in Melbourne have been given the green light to reopen within days, after the state recorded zero new coronavirus cases and..
SBS



Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records no coronavirus cases, pressure mounts on Premier to ease restrictions

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records no coronavirus cases, pressure mounts on Premier to ease restrictions Victoria has recorded its first day without any virus cases in 139 days as pressure mounts on Daniel Andrews to ease restrictions. Victoria has recorded no new...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldThe AgeSBS

Coronavirus updates LIVE: Victoria enjoys first day of eased lockdown restrictions as state's case average continues to fall; Australian death toll stands at 905

 Melbourne's gruelling 15 weeks of lockdown ends, with shops, cafes, restaurants and pubs reopening from 11.59pm tonight as state recorded no new cases on Monday....
The Age

Coronavirus updates LIVE: Lockdown restrictions end in Victoria tonight as state's case average continues to fall; Australian death toll stands at 905

 Melbourne's gruelling 15 weeks of lockdown ends, with shops, cafes, restaurants and pubs reopening from 11.59pm tonight as state recorded no new cases on Monday....
Brisbane Times


