Watch: Victoria COVID-19 update
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and state health officials will providing an update on eased restrictions as the state records another day of zero cases and zeros deaths. The media conference is expected at 10.30am (AEDT).
