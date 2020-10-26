Watch: Victoria COVID-19 update

Victoria has recorded its first day without any virus cases in 139 days as pressure mounts on Daniel Andrews to ease restrictions. Victoria has recorded no new...

Coronavirus updates LIVE: Victoria enjoys first day of eased lockdown restrictions as state's case average continues to fall; Australian death toll stands at 905 Melbourne's gruelling 15 weeks of lockdown ends, with shops, cafes, restaurants and pubs reopening from 11.59pm tonight as state recorded no new cases on Monday....

The Age 4 hours ago



