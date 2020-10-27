Global  
 

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg slams Victorian government for strict lockdown measures

SBS Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has criticised strict lockdown measures that have been in place in Victoria, saying 'this lockdown has not come without a price'. It comes as Victorians celebrate easing restrictions and no new cases or deaths from COVID-19.
