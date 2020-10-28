Global  
 

Kevin Rudd says Jeffrey Epstein's donations to his think tank are 'deeply disturbing'

SBS Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
It's been revealed deceased sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein donated money to a think thank currently chaired by Kevin Rudd.
