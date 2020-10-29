Global  
 

Federal government accuses ANZ of 'virtue signalling' for adopting carbon targets as a condition of lending

SBS Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Michael McCormack and David Littleproud say the move unfairly penalises farmers.
