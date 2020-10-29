Global  
 

MP Chris Hayes has heart attack during emotional speech about cousin's sexual abuse

SBS Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Chris Hayes, the NSW member for Fowler, has had a heart attack at the end of an emotional speech about his cousin's sexual abuse by a Catholic priest. Labor leader Anthony Albanese says he's now in hospital in a stable condition.
