MP Chris Hayes has heart attack during emotional speech about cousin's sexual abuse

Polish women strike 'to fight' abortion ruling



Polish barber Kinga Rutkowska has struggled to make ends meet during the pandemic but for her, protecting women's rights outweighs financial losses, so she closed her shop on Wednesday (October 28) to join a national protest against further abortion restrictions. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

