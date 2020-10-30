|
Queensland border will re-open to regional NSW, but remain closed to Sydney and Victoria
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Queensland will reopen to all of regional NSW from Tuesday but Sydneysiders and Victoria will remain on the COVID-19 border blacklist.
