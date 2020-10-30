Global  
 

Queensland border will re-open to regional NSW, but remain closed to Sydney and Victoria

SBS Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Queensland will reopen to all of regional NSW from Tuesday but Sydneysiders and Victoria will remain on the COVID-19 border blacklist.
