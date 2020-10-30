|
Gladys Berejiklian 'disappointed' as Queensland border remains closed to Sydney
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Queensland will reopen to all of regional NSW from Tuesday but Sydneysiders and Victoria will remain on the COVID-19 border blacklist.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gladys Berejiklian Australian politician
Watch: NSW Premier Glady Berejiklian is speaking liveNSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is speaking live at 11am (AEDT).
SBS
Watch: NSW COVID-19 updateNSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and state health officials are speaking live with a COVID-19 update at 11am (AEDT).
SBS
'Enough is enough': Gladys Berejiklian calls for states to open borders, pull their weight on hotel quarantineNSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has issued some strong words over state border closures, but her Queensland counterpart says she's just trying to distract from..
SBS
Dozens of Sydney suburbs warned about coronavirus risk as Tasmania reveals plan to reopen border with NSWGladys Berejiklian says she wants to open the Victorian border 'as soon as we can', with NSW recording two new local coronavirus cases today.
SBS
Queensland North-east state of Australia
Queensland border will re-open to regional NSW, but remain closed to Sydney and VictoriaQueensland will reopen to all of regional NSW from Tuesday but Sydneysiders and Victoria will remain on the COVID-19 border blacklist.
SBS
Queensland will re-open to NSW, except Greater Sydney, but remain closed to VictoriaQueensland will reopen to all of regional NSW from Tuesday but Sydneysiders and Victoria will remain on the COVID-19 border blacklist.
SBS
Watch: Queensland COVID-19 updateQueensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is speaking with an update on COVID-19 and borders.
SBS
Sydney Most populous city in Australia
New Sydney venues on coronavirus alert as NSW records mystery case among four daily infectionsNSW has recorded four new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and Sydney's Malek Fahd Islamic School is closed after a student was diagnosed with COVID-19.
SBS
Australian woman to stand trial for alleged cold case murder of own motherA 46-year-old Sydney woman has been ordered to stand trial for the alleged cold case murder of her own mother 19 years ago.Isabela Carolina Camelo-Gomez,..
New Zealand Herald
NSW records mystery coronavirus case among four new infectionsNSW has recorded four new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and Sydney's Malek Fahd Islamic School is closed after a student was diagnosed with COVID-19.
SBS
New South Wales State of Australia
MP Chris Hayes has heart attack during emotional speech about cousin's sexual abuseChris Hayes, the NSW member for Fowler, has had a heart attack at the end of an emotional speech about his cousin's sexual abuse by a Catholic priest. Labor..
SBS
You Might Like
Tweets about this