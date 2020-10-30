Global  
 

One News Page

Gladys Berejiklian 'disappointed' as Queensland border remains closed to Sydney

SBS Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Queensland will reopen to all of regional NSW from Tuesday but Sydneysiders and Victoria will remain on the COVID-19 border blacklist.
