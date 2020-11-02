Record jab numbers for children: Hunt
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Record numbers of children are being vaccinated notably among five year-old Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.
Record numbers of children are being vaccinated notably among five year-old Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Aboriginal Australians Indigenous Australians who live on the Australian mainland, Tasmania, and Tiwi Islands
Torres Strait Islanders Ethnic group
Related videos from verified sources