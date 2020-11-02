Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia Post chief's watch comes to end

SBS Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Australia Post boss Christine Holgate has resigned after facing immense pressure over an expenses scandal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Christine Holgate Christine Holgate

Christine Holgate quits Australia Post

 Australia Post boss Christine Holgate has announced her resignation after coming under immense pressure over an expenses scandal.
SBS

Australia Post boss resigns over luxury watches scandal

 Christine Holgate faced criticism after public money was spent on Cartier watches for employees.
BBC News

Australia Post Australia Post

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: BJP’s Jyotiraditya Scindia on corruption in MP during Kamal Nath govt [Video]

Watch: BJP’s Jyotiraditya Scindia on corruption in MP during Kamal Nath govt

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that his thought process is clear, he has chosen the path of public service and not of politics. Scindia asserted, he is not..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:46Published
Bihar Assembly election 2020: Meet all the Chief Ministerial candidates [Video]

Bihar Assembly election 2020: Meet all the Chief Ministerial candidates

While the upcoming Bihar election is being seen as a battle between Nitish Kumar led NDA and the Mahagathbandhan led by Tejashwi Yadav, there are several other claimants for the coveted post of Chief..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:35Published
Australia 294 - 275 England: Eoin Morgan reflects on the match [Video]

Australia 294 - 275 England: Eoin Morgan reflects on the match

Post-match press conference with England captain Eoin Morgan after Australiawon by 19 runs in the first one-day international at Old Trafford.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Australia Post chief's watch comes to end

 Australia Post boss Christine Holgate has resigned after facing immense pressure over an expenses scandal.
SBS Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this

Pafm81Franco

Pao Pao RT @BBCWorld: Australia Post boss resigns over luxury watches scandal https://t.co/YR0ZJr7ZAE 1 minute ago

FranFlaneuse

💧 🌳 Fran Ross 🎶 When will they e-ver learn? 🎶 Christine Holgate resigns as Australia Post boss after Cartier watch scandal | Th… https://t.co/rjkBIFRqjL 25 minutes ago

post_asia

Post of Asia Australia Post boss resigns over luxurious watches scandal https://t.co/auMY7rXJrw 40 minutes ago

AfghanistanTest

AfghanistanTest #Afghanistan Australia Post boss resigns over luxury watches scandal https://t.co/fhsGsUx9MI #Afghanistan 47 minutes ago