Former CMO Brendan Murphy awarded for coronavirus response, in running for Australian of the Year

SBS Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Former chief medical officer Professor Brendan Murphy is the ACT's Australian of the Year, credited with saving tens of thousands of Australian lives.
