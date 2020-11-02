|
Former CMO Brendan Murphy awarded for coronavirus response, in running for Australian of the Year
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Former chief medical officer Professor Brendan Murphy is the ACT's Australian of the Year, credited with saving tens of thousands of Australian lives.
