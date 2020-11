You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources More Than 993K Votes Cast During Early In-Person Voting In Maryland Ahead Of Election



Just under one million Marylanders cast their ballots during the state's eight-day early in-person voting ahead of Tuesday's election, the state's elections board said. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 03:22 Published 35 minutes ago Election Anxiety Is Real For Some People Including Children In Colorado



The 2020 presidential election is causing more Americans to be stressed compared with the 2016 race. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 03:13 Published 3 hours ago Contentious presidential race causing election anxiety



According to a recent survey from the American Psychological Association, nearly 70% of people said the elections are a significant source of stress. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:48 Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this