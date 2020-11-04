Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australian politicians express dismay over how the US election has unfolded

SBS Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Australian MPs and Senators across the political divide have responded to the election in the United States following Donald Trump's premature claim of victory and allegations of voter fraud.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Republicans on track to keep U.S. Senate majority [Video]

Republicans on track to keep U.S. Senate majority

[NFA] Republicans appeared poised to retain control of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, after Senator Susan Collins defied political odds to win re-election in Maine and other Republican incumbents led Democrats in a handful of undecided races. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:40Published

AP Top Stories November 4 P

 Here's the latest for Wednesday November 4th: Fight for U.S. presidency continues in battleground states; Democrats' Senate drive halted by GOP; House Dems keep..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

'Count every vote' protest spreads to Philadelphia [Video]

'Count every vote' protest spreads to Philadelphia

Moments after Trump campaign surrogates in Pennsylvania falsely claimed victory there, demonstrators took to the streets of Philadelphia on Wednesday, demanding every vote be counted.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:04Published

Pennsylvania Remains Up for Grabs as Trump and Biden Assert Confidence

 Both sides are maneuvering for a possible ballot-by-ballot legal fight if the race is extremely close.
NYTimes.com
Biden says he is on course to take the White House in knife-edge US election [Video]

Biden says he is on course to take the White House in knife-edge US election

Joe Biden has declared he is winning enough states to take the White House inAmerica’s knife-edge election as the key battleground of Wisconsin was calledfor him. Speaking in his home state of Delaware, the former vice presidentsaid he would not declare victory, but believed he was on course to get enoughvotes in the electoral college system to beat President Donald Trump.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published
Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count [Video]

Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count

Democrat Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was headed toward a victory over President Donald Trump in the U.S. election after claiming the pivotal Midwestern states of Wisconsin and Michigan, while the Republican incumbent opened a multi-pronged attack on vote counts by pursuing lawsuits and a recount. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published

Biden projected to win swing states as Trump's chances narrow

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is inching closer to the presidency — a dramatic swing after early returns in the last 24 hours appeared to favor..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

US election: Five states that will determine Trump v Biden

US election: Five states that will determine Trump v Biden Dozens of states have been called in the US presidential election but it is still very much up in the air.Donald Trump claimed Florida in an early win and he's...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Zee NewsCBS NewsNYTimes.com

Biden Leads 224-213 In Electoral Votes; Trump Claims Win, Fraud

 Democratic candidate Joe Biden is showing a lead over President Donald Trump in electoral votes (224-213) as the U.S. presidential battle comes down to a handful...
RTTNews Also reported by •CBS NewsFOXNews.com

Can Biden still win? Yes. here are the paths for him and Trump

 That left a diminished but still significant number of ways by which Biden could prevail, mostly clustered around recapturing Michigan, Wisconsin and...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •CBS News

Tweets about this

nicolasnicola22

Nicholas Nicola RT @SBSNews: Here's what our politicians have to say about how the US election has unfolded... https://t.co/079TsJC8xa 2 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News Here's what our politicians have to say about how the US election has unfolded... https://t.co/079TsJC8xa 21 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News Australian MPs and Senators across the political divide have responded to the election in the United States followi… https://t.co/d8ayfZNsh9 26 minutes ago