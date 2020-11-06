Global  
 

Defence chief handed report into alleged Afghanistan war crimes by Australian troops

SBS Friday, 6 November 2020
Defence Force Chief Angus Campbell has been handed a report into alleged war crimes by Australian special forces troops in Afghanistan.
