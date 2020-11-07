Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scott Morrison comments on close race for US president

SBS Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said he trusts the US electorial system, saying 'their processes, their institutions are incredibly strong'. Mr Morrison would not comment on Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud in the vote count, and said the Australia-US alliance is bigger than any individual, president or prime minister.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Scott Morrison Scott Morrison Current Prime Minister of Australia

Scott Morrison congratulates Joe Biden on his election win, as former PM Malcolm Turnbull expresses 'relief'

 Scott Morrison was among the world leaders to congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden, wishing him every success for his term in office.
SBS

Joe Biden’s victory means now is the time for Scott Morrison to pivot on climate change: Malcolm Turnbull

 The former prime minister said his Liberal party successor should seize the US election as an opportunity to change Australia's course on climate change policy.
SBS

Scott Morrison gives an update on Australia's COVID-19 vaccine progress

 Two more COVID-19 vaccines have been secured for the Australian population under new agreements, bringing the Australian Government’s COVID-19 vaccine..
SBS

Scott Morrison says 'it's not for him' to speculate on Donald Trump's claims of electoral fraud

 Prime Minister Scott Morrison has refused to be drawn on commenting on Donald Trump's claims of electoral fraud in the US election contest.
SBS

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Biden calls for healing in victory speech [Video]

Biden calls for healing in victory speech

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden declared it was "time to heal" a deeply divided America in his first speech after prevailing on Saturday in a bitter election, even as President Donald Trump refused to concede. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:15Published
Florida reacts to race being called for Joe Biden [Video]

Florida reacts to race being called for Joe Biden

Biden and Trump supporters across Florida react to race being called for Joe Biden

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:07Published
'A victory for, we the people': Joe Biden on winning US Presidential elections [Video]

'A victory for, we the people': Joe Biden on winning US Presidential elections

Joe Biden in his first address as the US President-elect called it a victory for "we the people". "People of this nation have spoken, they delivered us a clear victory. A victory for, we the people. We have won with the most votes ever cast on presidential ticket in the history of the nation, 74 million," said Biden. He further added, "For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. Now let's give each other a chance. It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published

US election: Donald Trump calls press conference in parking lot of landscaping company

  It's been a very bad few days for Donald Trump and his team and things got even weirder today after the outgoing president of the US booked a press conference..
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

News24.com | What next for Donald Trump? Golf, Twitter and maybe another run for president?

 When networks projected he had lost his bid for reelection to Joe Biden, President Donald Trump was playing golf. He'll soon have plenty more time to enjoy the...
News24 Also reported by •SBSJapan Today

US election: Donald Trump abandoned by Fox News, Rupert Murdoch as his defeat drew near

US election: Donald Trump abandoned by Fox News, Rupert Murdoch as his defeat drew near "Et tu, Fox News?" the president might have reflected as he watched the support of his favourite news network ebb away.In reality, Donald Trump probably directed...
New Zealand Herald

WATCH: CNN’s Gary Tuchman Admonishes Biden Revelers Chanting ‘F*ck Donald Trump’ During His Live Shot

 A CNN correspondent admonished a group of people celebrating the 2020 election results for cursing out President Donald Trump on live TV.
Mediaite Also reported by •Jerusalem Post