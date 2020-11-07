Scott Morrison comments on close race for US president
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said he trusts the US electorial system, saying 'their processes, their institutions are incredibly strong'. Mr Morrison would not comment on Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud in the vote count, and said the Australia-US alliance is bigger than any individual, president or prime minister.
Scott Morrison Current Prime Minister of Australia
Scott Morrison congratulates Joe Biden on his election win, as former PM Malcolm Turnbull expresses 'relief'Scott Morrison was among the world leaders to congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden, wishing him every success for his term in office.
SBS
Joe Biden’s victory means now is the time for Scott Morrison to pivot on climate change: Malcolm TurnbullThe former prime minister said his Liberal party successor should seize the US election as an opportunity to change Australia's course on climate change policy.
SBS
Scott Morrison gives an update on Australia's COVID-19 vaccine progressTwo more COVID-19 vaccines have been secured for the Australian population under new agreements, bringing the Australian Government’s COVID-19 vaccine..
SBS
Scott Morrison says 'it's not for him' to speculate on Donald Trump's claims of electoral fraudPrime Minister Scott Morrison has refused to be drawn on commenting on Donald Trump's claims of electoral fraud in the US election contest.
SBS
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Biden calls for healing in victory speech
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:15Published
Florida reacts to race being called for Joe Biden
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:07Published
'A victory for, we the people': Joe Biden on winning US Presidential elections
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:03Published
US election: Donald Trump calls press conference in parking lot of landscaping companyIt's been a very bad few days for Donald Trump and his team and things got even weirder today after the outgoing president of the US booked a press conference..
New Zealand Herald
