Boss and Bivouac stamp authority on Cup carnival with runaway victory

Sydney Morning Herald Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Jockey Glen Boss avoided a fine for his celebration after Godolphin sprinter Bivouac unleashed a devastating finish to win the VRC Sprint Classic by 3.25 lengths, with Nature Strip second and Libertini third.
