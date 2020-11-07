Boss and Bivouac stamp authority on Cup carnival with runaway victory
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Jockey Glen Boss avoided a fine for his celebration after Godolphin sprinter Bivouac unleashed a devastating finish to win the VRC Sprint Classic by 3.25 lengths, with Nature Strip second and Libertini third.
Jockey Glen Boss avoided a fine for his celebration after Godolphin sprinter Bivouac unleashed a devastating finish to win the VRC Sprint Classic by 3.25 lengths, with Nature Strip second and Libertini third.
|
|
You Might Like