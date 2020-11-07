The new queen of hearts: Emma Corrin finds her own version of Princess Diana
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
All eyes will be on Emma Corrin this month as she takes on the role of Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown. She talks about playing one of the most scrutinised women of recent times, and the parallels with her own life.
