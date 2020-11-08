Victoria reunited as Melbourne's 'ring of steel', travel restrictions eased from midnight
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Premier Daniel Andrews will allow Melburnians to travel to regional Victoria after the state went nine days without a new case of COVID-19.
