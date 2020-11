You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rally Crowds Begin To Clear After Protest In Sacramento



Biden and Trump supporters gathered in downtown Sacramento following Joe Biden's projected victory in the 2020 election. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:15 Published 3 hours ago Celebrations pour at New York's Times Square as Biden clinches presidency



Supporters pour across United States to celebrate the big win of US President-elect Joe Biden. People gathered at Times Square in New York to celebrate the victory of Biden. Democrats rejoiced and were.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41 Published 5 hours ago Chicago Celebrates President-Elect Joe Biden's Victory



Celebrations erupted across Chicago on Saturday, after Joe Biden was projected to win the race for president, thanks to wins in Pennsylvania and Nevada. CBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:41 Published 5 hours ago