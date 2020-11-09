Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kevin Rudd's petition calling for a royal commission into the Murdoch media has been tabled in parliament

SBS Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Kevin Rudd's petition calling for a royal commission into the Murdoch media has been tabled in parliament, backed by a record number of Australians.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kevin Rudd Kevin Rudd

Turnbull, Rudd warn against Murdoch media

 Former prime ministers Malcolm Turnbull and Kevin Rudd have jointly called for a royal commission into the media, particularly Rupert Murdoch's operations.
SBS

Record-breaking Australian petition calls for inquiry into Rupert Murdoch’s media monopolies

 More than half a million Australians have signed a parliamentary petition demanding a public inquiry into Rupert Murdoch’s control of the country’s media..
WorldNews

Record number of Australians sign ex-PM's call for Murdoch inquiry

 More than 500,000 support ex-PM Kevin Rudd's call for a probe into Rupert Murdoch's media dominance.
BBC News

Norway's Larsen resigns as think tank CEO over Epstein link

 UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Former Norwegian diplomat and politician Terje Rød Larsen, an architect of the Oslo peace accords, has resigned as president and CEO of..
WorldNews

Australians Australians

You can now hear 50 everyday words spoken in Indigenous languages from across Australia

 A new online resource is educating Australians about how to communicate using Indigenous words in the hopes of maintaining the languages.
SBS

WA Premier Mark McGowan describes Clive Palmer court win as a victory for Australia

 Clive Palmer has lost his High Court bid to strike down WA's border closure, with the state premier declaring it a big win for all Australians.
SBS

You Might Like