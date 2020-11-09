ABC boss defends Canberra bubble exposé as 'absolutely in the public interest'
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
ABC managing director David Anderson has insisted a Four Corners report about government ministers' behaviour towards women is in the public interest.
ABC managing director David Anderson has insisted a Four Corners report about government ministers' behaviour towards women is in the public interest.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Canberra Capital of Australia
'Boozing and screwing staff': Australian politicians brace for former prime minister's tell-all TV showFormer Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull is set to lift the lid on Canberra's culture of "boozing and screwing staff" in an explosive episode of ABC's..
New Zealand Herald
Australian Broadcasting Corporation Australia's primary publicly owned broadcasting corporation