Turnbull warned Christian Porter drinking with a staffer could expose him to blackmail
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has revealed he warned cabinet minister Christian Porter that behaviour, including drinking in public with a young woman, could expose him to blackmail.
