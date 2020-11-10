Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Malcolm Turnbull slams News Corp journalist over climate change

SBS Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull went head-to-head with The Australian journalist Paul Kelly over News Corp's coverage of climate change, blaming the organisation for obstructing climate action.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Malcolm Turnbull Malcolm Turnbull 29th Prime Minister of Australia

Barnaby Joyce claims he told Malcolm Turnbull 'others' were having affairs

 Former Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce has sensationally revealed he warned former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull..
New Zealand Herald

'Boozing and screwing staff': Australian politicians brace for former prime minister's tell-all TV show

 Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull is set to lift the lid on Canberra's culture of "boozing and screwing staff" in an explosive episode of ABC's..
New Zealand Herald

Turnbull, Rudd warn against Murdoch media

 Former prime ministers Malcolm Turnbull and Kevin Rudd have jointly called for a royal commission into the media, particularly Rupert Murdoch's operations.
SBS

Scott Morrison congratulates Joe Biden on his election win, as former PM Malcolm Turnbull expresses 'relief'

 Scott Morrison was among the world leaders to congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden, wishing him every success for his term in office.
SBS

Paul Kelly (Australian musician) Paul Kelly (Australian musician)


News Corp (2013–present) News Corp (2013–present) American multinational mass media company


Related videos from verified sources

Indonesia climate crisis: Extreme weather hurts crops [Video]

Indonesia climate crisis: Extreme weather hurts crops

From droughts to severe flooding during a pandemic - Al Jazeera looks at how people in Indonesia are coping with extreme weather conditions and the novel coronavirus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published
World needs to act: Javadekar at India CEO Forum on Climate Change [Video]

World needs to act: Javadekar at India CEO Forum on Climate Change

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar virtually chaired "India CEO Forum on Climate Change" on November 05. "Climate change is a very important issue and world..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published
Climate change will displace millions. Here's how we prepare | Colette Pichon Battle [Video]

Climate change will displace millions. Here's how we prepare | Colette Pichon Battle

Scientists predict climate change will displace more than 180 million people by 2100 -- a crisis of "climate migration" the world isn't ready for, says disaster recovery lawyer and Louisiana native..

Credit: TED     Duration: 12:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Barnaby Joyce claims he told Malcolm Turnbull 'others' were having affairs

Barnaby Joyce claims he told Malcolm Turnbull 'others' were having affairs Former Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce has sensationally revealed he warned former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •SBS

Turnbull warned Christian Porter drinking with a staffer could expose him to blackmail

 Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has revealed he warned cabinet minister Christian Porter that behaviour, including drinking in public with a young woman,...
Brisbane Times

'Boozing and screwing staff': Australian politicians brace for former prime minister's tell-all TV show

'Boozing and screwing staff': Australian politicians brace for former prime minister's tell-all TV show Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull is set to lift the lid on Canberra's culture of "boozing and screwing staff" in an explosive episode of ABC's...
New Zealand Herald