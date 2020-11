You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Punters faced with police ahead of lockdown



Hours before new lockdown restrictions came into force, punters in London were faced with police following their final evening out for a month. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:20 Published 5 days ago Will Florida repeat the election debacle of 2000?



As voters enter the final hours to cast their vote in the race for the White house, Florida is attracting national attention for its history of chaos on election nights. Investigative Reporter Katie.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 03:44 Published 6 days ago Election 2020: President Donald Trump, Former Vice President Joe Biden Make Last Push To Rally Supporters



In the final hours of the 2020 election, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are making a last push to rally their supporters. Skyler Henry reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:17 Published 1 week ago