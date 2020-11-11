Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sarah Hanson-Young calls for for media diversity inquiry after record-breaking Murdoch petition

SBS Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Sarah Hanson-Young says the popularity of Kevin Rudd's petition for a royal commission into the Murdoch media empire shows people are growing increasingly concerned over media diversity in Australia.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sarah Hanson-Young Sarah Hanson-Young


Kevin Rudd Kevin Rudd

Kevin Rudd's petition calling for a royal commission into the Murdoch media has been tabled in parliament

 Kevin Rudd's petition calling for a royal commission into the Murdoch media has been tabled in parliament, backed by a record number of Australians.
SBS

Turnbull, Rudd warn against Murdoch media

 Former prime ministers Malcolm Turnbull and Kevin Rudd have jointly called for a royal commission into the media, particularly Rupert Murdoch's operations.
SBS

Record-breaking Australian petition calls for inquiry into Rupert Murdoch’s media monopolies

 More than half a million Australians have signed a parliamentary petition demanding a public inquiry into Rupert Murdoch’s control of the country’s media..
WorldNews

Record number of Australians sign ex-PM's call for Murdoch inquiry

 More than 500,000 support ex-PM Kevin Rudd's call for a probe into Rupert Murdoch's media dominance.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Olivia Ponton Explains Her Most Viral TikToks & Why She Wouldn't Follow Noah Beck [Video]

Olivia Ponton Explains Her Most Viral TikToks & Why She Wouldn't Follow Noah Beck

Going Behind The TikTok with popular teen social media star.

Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate     Duration: 04:34Published
Sir Harold Evans talks about fallout from Leveson inquiry in 2012 interview – video [Video]

Sir Harold Evans talks about fallout from Leveson inquiry in 2012 interview – video

Former Sunday Times editor Harold Evans told the Guardian in 2012 that the Leveson inquiry did not go far enough to address issues of concentrated press ownership in the UK in the wake of the..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 01:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Sarah Hanson-Young calls for for media diversity inquiry after record-breaking Murdoch petition

 Sarah Hanson-Young says the popularity of Kevin Rudd's petition for a royal commission into the Murdoch media empire shows people are growing increasingly...
SBS

Record-breaking Australian petition calls for inquiry into Rupert Murdoch’s media monopolies

Record-breaking Australian petition calls for inquiry into Rupert Murdoch’s media monopolies More than half a million Australians have signed a parliamentary petition demanding a public inquiry into Rupert Murdoch’s control of the country’s media...
WorldNews