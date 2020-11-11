Sarah Hanson-Young calls for for media diversity inquiry after record-breaking Murdoch petition
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Sarah Hanson-Young says the popularity of Kevin Rudd's petition for a royal commission into the Murdoch media empire shows people are growing increasingly concerned over media diversity in Australia.
Sarah Hanson-Young says the popularity of Kevin Rudd's petition for a royal commission into the Murdoch media empire shows people are growing increasingly concerned over media diversity in Australia.
Sarah Hanson-Young
Kevin Rudd
Kevin Rudd's petition calling for a royal commission into the Murdoch media has been tabled in parliamentKevin Rudd's petition calling for a royal commission into the Murdoch media has been tabled in parliament, backed by a record number of Australians.
SBS
Turnbull, Rudd warn against Murdoch mediaFormer prime ministers Malcolm Turnbull and Kevin Rudd have jointly called for a royal commission into the media, particularly Rupert Murdoch's operations.
SBS
Record-breaking Australian petition calls for inquiry into Rupert Murdoch’s media monopoliesMore than half a million Australians have signed a parliamentary petition demanding a public inquiry into Rupert Murdoch’s control of the country’s media..
WorldNews
Record number of Australians sign ex-PM's call for Murdoch inquiryMore than 500,000 support ex-PM Kevin Rudd's call for a probe into Rupert Murdoch's media dominance.
BBC News
