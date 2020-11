You Might Like

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Greg Hunt Australian politician

Related videos from verified sources Covid-19 cases dip, PM Modi calls for ‘speedy delivery’ of vaccines



As coronavirus infections continue to dip for the third consecutive week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a speedy delivery of Covid-19 vaccine once they are developed. Charing a.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:47 Published on October 17, 2020