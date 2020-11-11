Global  
 

Angus Taylor berates 'feel good' emissions targets as Labor's climate divisions continue

SBS Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
The energy minister has played down the idea of setting climate ambitions before mapping out plans to reach goals, as rogue Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon calls for the party's climate change spokesman to be stripped of the portfolio.
