Special investigator to prosecute alleged war crimes by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan

SBS Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a special investigator and inquiry into alleged war crimes committed by Australian defense personnel in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016.
