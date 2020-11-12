Special investigator to prosecute alleged war crimes by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a special investigator and inquiry into alleged war crimes committed by Australian defense personnel in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a special investigator and inquiry into alleged war crimes committed by Australian defense personnel in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Scott Morrison Current Prime Minister of Australia
Scott Morrison phones Joe Biden, says he's looking forward to facing 'the world's many challenges' togetherScott Morrison has called US president-elect Joe Biden to congratulate him on winning the election and says he is looking forward to working closely together on..
SBS
Scott Morrison phones Joe Biden, says he's looking forward to tackling 'the world's many challenges' togetherScott Morrison has called US president-elect Joe Biden to congratulate him on winning the election and says he is looking forward to working closely together on..
SBS
PM congratulates Biden on election victoryScott Morrison has called US president-elect Joe Biden to congratulate him on winning the election, saying Australia has no greater friend or ally than America.
SBS
Afghanistan Landlocked country in South-Central Asia
Taliban urges Biden to withdraw U.S. troops; Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers resignThe Taliban is calling on President-elect Joe Biden to stick with a February agreement to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's..
CBS News
Iran’s Zarif discusses ways to boost partnership with Pakistan on regional security during meeting with Imran KhanThe Iranian foreign minister and the Pakistani prime minister discuss partnership towards promoting regional peace and stability, including close cooperation to..
WorldNews
SCO Summit 2020: Afghan president thanks India for support amid COVID-19 crisisIndia had sent 75,000 MT of wheat to Afghanistan with an aim to provide food security to the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DNA