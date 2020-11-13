Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

South Australia will reopen its border to Victoria in less than three weeks

SBS Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
South Australia will drop its border ban with Victoria from the beginning of next month, dependent on no major new outbreak of COVID-19 cases.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

South Australia South Australia State of Australia

South Australia passes legislation to establish safe access zones around abortion clinics

 The change in South Australia leaves only Western Australia without similar legislation.
SBS

'A difficult case': Aged care worker who returned to South Australia from Victoria tests positive for coronavirus

 It remains unclear whether the aged care worker, who flew from Melbourne to Adelaide on Monday, is shedding the virus.
SBS

Victoria (Australia) Victoria (Australia) State in Australia

After another donut day, Victoria is on the cusp of two weeks without any coronavirus cases or deaths

 Victoria is up to 13 consecutive days without new coronavirus cases or deaths, with an aged care worker's positive test suspected to be shedding.
SBS

After another donut day, Victoria approaches two weeks without any new coronavirus cases

 Victoria is up to 13 consecutive days without new coronavirus cases or deaths, with an aged care worker's positive test suspected to be shedding.
SBS

Victoria virus-free streak reaches 13 days

 Victoria is up to 13 consecutive days without new coronavirus cases or deaths, with an aged care worker's positive test suspected to be shedding.
SBS

Related news from verified sources

South Australia will reopen its border to Victoria in less than three weeks

 South Australia will drop its border ban with Victoria from the beginning of next month, dependent on no major new outbreak of COVID-19 cases.
SBS Also reported by •SeattlePI.comThe AgeMid-Day

Is this Victoria's most unlikely tourist destination?

 Not the first place that springs to mind as a tourist destination, the Mallee deserves another look.
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSBSThe Age

No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Australia's worst-hit state

 For a seventh consecutive day, Australia's worst-hit of Victoria did not register even a single fresh coronavirus case or death on Friday, paving the way for...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SeattlePI.comUpworthy