Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Three COVID cases detected in SA community

SBS Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Three new cases of locally acquired COVID-19 have been diagnosed in South Australia after a worker from a quarantine hotel infected family members.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Published
News video: TUSD Superintendent describes 'COVID shaming' among staff

TUSD Superintendent describes 'COVID shaming' among staff 01:32

 Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo explained why the district would only inform close contacts of COVID-19 cases and not the school community or broader public.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Arvind Kejriwal to discuss Covid, pollution with Union Home Minister Amit Shah today

 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had earlier urged Shah to help the Delhi government in handling the alarming Covid-19 situation and sought additional beds in the..
DNA
A 'dangerous situation': COVID-19 deaths surge [Video]

A 'dangerous situation': COVID-19 deaths surge

[NFA] New U.S. COVID-19 infections climbed by more than 177,000 on Friday, setting another daily record, according to a Reuters tally, and in another troublesome trend, the U.S. has averaged over 1,000 deaths per day for the past seven days, a trend last seen in August. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:01Published

India’s Covid caseload crosses 88 lakh, recoveries at 81 lakh

 India’s Covid-19 caseload increased to over 88 lakh on Saturday with 36,881 testing positive for the viral infection. The toll climbed to 1,29,502 after 389..
IndiaTimes

South Australia South Australia State of Australia

South Australia will reopen its border to Victoria in less than three weeks

 South Australia will drop its border ban with Victoria from the beginning of next month, dependent on no major new outbreak of COVID-19 cases.
SBS

South Australia passes legislation to establish safe access zones around abortion clinics

 The change in South Australia leaves only Western Australia without similar legislation.
SBS

'A difficult case': Aged care worker who returned to South Australia from Victoria tests positive for coronavirus

 It remains unclear whether the aged care worker, who flew from Melbourne to Adelaide on Monday, is shedding the virus.
SBS

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dallas County Reports Record Daily High Of 1,543 New COVID-19 Cases Saturday [Video]

Dallas County Reports Record Daily High Of 1,543 New COVID-19 Cases Saturday

Dallas County on Saturday ended "an explosive growth week in COVID infections" with 1,543 new cases, which is the highest one-day total of new cases since the pandemic began.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:16Published
Latest COVID-19 Numbers: Nov. 14, 2020 [Video]

Latest COVID-19 Numbers: Nov. 14, 2020

Across the country, COVID cases continue to spike.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll stands at 51,766 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll stands at 51,766

The Government said a further 462 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 51,766. TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Saturday, there..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Three coronavirus cases found in SA community after worker from quarantine hotel infected family

 Three new cases of locally acquired COVID-19 have been diagnosed in South Australia after a worker from a quarantine hotel infected family members, with more...
SBS