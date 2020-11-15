Three COVID cases detected in SA community
Three new cases of locally acquired COVID-19 have been diagnosed in South Australia after a worker from a quarantine hotel infected family members.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Arvind Kejriwal to discuss Covid, pollution with Union Home Minister Amit Shah todayThe Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had earlier urged Shah to help the Delhi government in handling the alarming Covid-19 situation and sought additional beds in the..
DNA
A 'dangerous situation': COVID-19 deaths surge
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 03:01Published
India’s Covid caseload crosses 88 lakh, recoveries at 81 lakhIndia’s Covid-19 caseload increased to over 88 lakh on Saturday with 36,881 testing positive for the viral infection. The toll climbed to 1,29,502 after 389..
IndiaTimes
South Australia State of Australia
South Australia will reopen its border to Victoria in less than three weeksSouth Australia will drop its border ban with Victoria from the beginning of next month, dependent on no major new outbreak of COVID-19 cases.
SBS
South Australia passes legislation to establish safe access zones around abortion clinicsThe change in South Australia leaves only Western Australia without similar legislation.
SBS
'A difficult case': Aged care worker who returned to South Australia from Victoria tests positive for coronavirusIt remains unclear whether the aged care worker, who flew from Melbourne to Adelaide on Monday, is shedding the virus.
SBS
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources