Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

States impose border restrictions on South Australia as Adelaide cluster grows to 17

SBS Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
A cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has jumped to 17 after a worker at a quarantine hotel infected fellow family members.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Adelaide Adelaide Capital of South Australia

NT, WA, Victoria and Tasmania impose border restrictions as Adelaide cluster grows to 17

 South Australians have been warned to expect more COVID-19 cases in the community after a quarantine worker infected two family members.
SBS

Watch: Victoria COVID-19 update

 Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is providing a COVID-19 update, following a meeting with the prime minister. It comes as South Australian health authorities..
SBS

NT, WA and Tasmania impose border restrictions as Adelaide cluster grows to 17

 South Australians have been warned to expect more COVID-19 cases in the community after a quarantine worker infected two family members.
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: South Australian cluster grows as hundreds urged to get tested

 South Australia's worst cluster to date has gone from bad to worse, with 17 cases now tied to the family outbreak.Speaking to Adelaide's 5AA Radio this morning,..
New Zealand Herald

South Australia South Australia State of Australia

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

States impose border restrictions on South Australia as Adelaide cluster grows to 17

 A cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has jumped to 17 after a worker at a quarantine hotel infected fellow family members.
SBS Also reported by •New Zealand Herald