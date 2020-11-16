States impose border restrictions on South Australia as Adelaide cluster grows to 17
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
A cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has jumped to 17 after a worker at a quarantine hotel infected fellow family members.
