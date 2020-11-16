Global  
 

This Aboriginal community is hoping a new political party will help save its river

SBS Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Indigenous Australians are still waiting for representation on the board that manages water in the Murray-Darling Basin, a year after they were promised it. Now, one man in the New South Wales town of Wilcannia is hoping to take the matter into his own hands.
Australians Australians

An additional 150 Australians will be able to return from overseas each day under increased travel cap

 The cap on Australians returning from overseas will be increased by 150 additional places per day in Queensland, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced, as he..
SBS

An additional 150 Australians will be able to return from overseas each day as travel cap increased

 Prime Minister Scott Morrison has reiterated an "Australian-first" approach to returning international travellers.
SBS

As more Australians back calls to change the national anthem, this is how it would work

 A growing number of political leaders are backing calls to better reflect 60,000 years of Indigenous history in the national anthem, but others disagree.
SBS

Indigenous Australians Earliest inhabitants of the Australian continent and Torres Strait Islands

Meet Queensland's first all-women Aboriginal ranger crew

 Using traditional and modern knowledge, rangers in Far North Queensland are conducting controlled fires to protect their country and inspire the next generation..
SBS

Gladys Berejiklian supports push to change national anthem to acknowledge Indigenous Australia

 NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has called for a national conversation about changing the anthem to better reflect 60,000 years of Indigenous history on this..
SBS

Murray–Darling basin Murray–Darling basin largest drainage basin of Australia


New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

NSW budget focus turns to mental health

 The NSW government has committed $46.8 million in funding to extend its school nurse program and $6 million for tackling suicide at a community level.
SBS

Nine NSW COVID quarantine cases diagnosed

 NSW has reported nine new COVID-19 diagnoses in hotel quarantine as the state's week-long stretch without a locally transmitted case continues.
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria concerned about virus 'incursion' from NSW: Deputy Chief Health Office

 As Victoria records 15 days of no new cases authorities are concerned about a Covid "incursion" from one state in particular. One of Victoria's biggest Covid..
New Zealand Herald

NSW upper house votes to refer Premier Gladys Berejiklian to corruption watchdog

 The NSW upper house has passed a doomed parliamentary motion to refer Premier Gladys Berejiklian to the corruption watchdog over the Daryl Maguire saga.
SBS

Wilcannia Wilcannia Town in New South Wales, Australia

