'Biggest test to date': South Australian premier announces new restrictions to combat coronavirus cluster

SBS Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
A raft of new restrictions will come into effect from midnight tonight after a cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide rose to 17.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New COVID Restrictions Now In Effect In New Jersey As Tri-State Area Sees Rise In Cases

New COVID Restrictions Now In Effect In New Jersey As Tri-State Area Sees Rise In Cases 03:10

 Thursday night, new restrictions went into effect in New Jersey; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

