South Australia braces for spike in coronavirus cases as new restrictions come into force
As South Australia reintroduced sweeping coronavirus restrictions at midnight, the state's police chief says he's confident in the level of security at Adelaide's quarantine hotels despite one being the source of a cluster.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
South Australia State of Australia
Vehicles queue in South Australia to get COVID-19 drive-through testsA long line of vehicles lined up for several blocks in Adelaide as residents waited to be tested for COVID-19 at the Elizabeth Park testing centre. South..
SBS
'This is an early warning': South Australians urged to get tested as Adelaide records five new coronavirus casesSouth Australian authorities have announced five new COVID-19 case linked to the Adelaide cluster since yesterday, with 34 active cases across the state.
SBS
Watch: South Australia COVID-19 updateSouth Australian Premier Steven Marshall is speaking live with a COVID-19 update. It comes as thousands of South Australians have turned out to be tested for..
SBS
Victoria has now gone 18 days without recording a single new coronavirus infectionAs Victoria closely monitors arrivals from South Australia, the state has now gone 18 days without new coronavirus cases or deaths.
SBS
Vic virus-free streak extends to 18 daysAs Victoria closely monitors arrivals from South Australia, the state has now gone 18 days without new coronavirus cases or deaths.
SBS
Adelaide Capital of South Australia
Adelaide hotel guests told to begin quarantine again as coronavirus cluster growsPremier Steven Marshall has announced just one new COVID-19 case linked to the Adelaide cluster overnight, taking the number of confirmed infections to 18.
SBS
Massive testing queues and panic buying as Adelaide coronavirus cluster growsPremier Steven Marshall has announced just one new COVID-19 case linked to the Adelaide cluster overnight, taking the number of confirmed infections to 18.
SBS
Two more aged care workers test positive as South Australia wakes up to new COVID-19 restrictionsAnglicare South Australia says two more workers at its aged care home in Brompton in Adelaide's northern suburbs have tested positive to COVID-19.
SBS
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources