Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NSW budget to include stimulus vouchers

SBS Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
The NSW budget has slumped into the red due to the coronavirus pandemic and the treasurer is backing a jobs-first approach to bring the state back to surplus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

NSW residents set to receive $100 vouchers for dining and entertainment to boost post-pandemic economy

 The NSW budget has slumped into the red due to the coronavirus pandemic and the treasurer is backing a jobs-first approach to bring the state back to surplus.
SBS

This Aboriginal community is hoping a new political party will help save its river

 Indigenous Australians are still waiting for representation on the board that manages water in the Murray-Darling Basin, a year after they were promised it. Now,..
SBS

NSW budget focus turns to mental health

 The NSW government has committed $46.8 million in funding to extend its school nurse program and $6 million for tackling suicide at a community level.
SBS

Nine NSW COVID quarantine cases diagnosed

 NSW has reported nine new COVID-19 diagnoses in hotel quarantine as the state's week-long stretch without a locally transmitted case continues.
SBS

Related videos from verified sources

U.S. budget deficit hits $3.1 trillion [Video]

U.S. budget deficit hits $3.1 trillion

The U.S. budget deficit hit a record $3.132 trillion during fiscal 2020, more than triple the 2019 shortfall due to the massive coronavirus rescue spending, the U.S. Treasury said on Friday. This..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published