Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How the Shark has helped Masters champion Dustin Johnson bite harder

Brisbane Times Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
At the start of this year, Greg Norman sensed that he would be able to provide Dustin Johnson with the tools to turn outrageous talent into legacy silverware. Fast forward 10 months, and Johnson is Masters champion.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Johnson swing analysed with Sky Scope

Johnson swing analysed with Sky Scope 02:49

 Masters champion Dustin Johnson joins Nick Dougherty and Andrew Coltart in the studio - virtually - to have his swing analysed using the incredible Sky Scope technology.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dustin Johnson hits the beach with Paulina Gretzky after Masters victory [Video]

Dustin Johnson hits the beach with Paulina Gretzky after Masters victory

Dustin Johnson hits the beach with Paulina Gretzky after Masters victory

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:43Published
Paulina Gretzky lured back to Instagram after Dustin Johnson's Masters win [Video]

Paulina Gretzky lured back to Instagram after Dustin Johnson's Masters win

Paulina Gretzky lured back to Instagram after Dustin Johnson's Masters win

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:35Published
Paulina Gretzky and Fiancé Dustin Johnson Celebrate His First Masters Win with a Kiss [Video]

Paulina Gretzky and Fiancé Dustin Johnson Celebrate His First Masters Win with a Kiss

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson got engaged in 2013 and have two sons together

Credit: People     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Dustin Johnson on Augusta Masters title: Wanted this the most

 For someone with a reputation of lacking a pulse and fist pumps, the raw emotion from Masters champion Dustin Johnson was as startling as a virtually vacant...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphCBS SportsUpworthy

Masters winner Dustin Johnson's fiancee Paulina Gretzky wows in low-cut top

Masters winner Dustin Johnson's fiancee Paulina Gretzky wows in low-cut top Masters champion Dustin Johnson was cheered on to win his first ever green jacket with a record-breaking score of 20 under par by his supportive fiancee Paulina...
Daily Star

Augusta dreamland for Master Dustin Johnson

Augusta dreamland for Master Dustin Johnson Dustin Johnson felt he was still dreaming after being presented with his green jacket for winning the Masters by defending champion Tiger Woods.
Belfast Telegraph