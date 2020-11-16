How the Shark has helped Masters champion Dustin Johnson bite harder
Monday, 16 November 2020 () At the start of this year, Greg Norman sensed that he would be able to provide Dustin Johnson with the tools to turn outrageous talent into legacy silverware. Fast forward 10 months, and Johnson is Masters champion.
