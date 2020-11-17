Adelaide hotel guests told to begin quarantine again as coronavirus cluster grows
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Premier Steven Marshall has announced just one new COVID-19 case linked to the Adelaide cluster overnight, taking the number of confirmed infections to 18.
Premier Steven Marshall has announced just one new COVID-19 case linked to the Adelaide cluster overnight, taking the number of confirmed infections to 18.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Adelaide Capital of South Australia
Massive testing queues and panic buying as Adelaide coronavirus cluster growsPremier Steven Marshall has announced just one new COVID-19 case linked to the Adelaide cluster overnight, taking the number of confirmed infections to 18.
SBS
Two more aged care workers test positive as South Australia wakes up to new COVID-19 restrictionsAnglicare South Australia says two more workers at its aged care home in Brompton in Adelaide's northern suburbs have tested positive to COVID-19.
SBS
South Australia braces for spike in coronavirus cases as new restrictions come into forceAs South Australia reintroduced sweeping coronavirus restrictions at midnight, the state's police chief says he's confident in the level of security at..
SBS
'Biggest test to date': SA premier announces new restrictions to combat Adelaide's coronavirus clusterA raft of new restrictions will come into effect from midnight tonight after a cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide rose to 17.
SBS
Steven Marshall
Related news from verified sources