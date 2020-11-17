Global  
 

Adelaide hotel guests told to begin quarantine again as coronavirus cluster grows

SBS Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Premier Steven Marshall has announced just one new COVID-19 case linked to the Adelaide cluster overnight, taking the number of confirmed infections to 18.
