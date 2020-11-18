They didn't want to go to Qatar, but the stars could finally be aligning in Asia for Sydney FC
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
One of the few Australian sporting teams to have travelled overseas since the pandemic, Sydney FC are set to go head-to-head in Qatar with Socceroos icons Aaron Mooy and Ange Postecoglou.
