Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

They didn't want to go to Qatar, but the stars could finally be aligning in Asia for Sydney FC

Brisbane Times Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
One of the few Australian sporting teams to have travelled overseas since the pandemic, Sydney FC are set to go head-to-head in Qatar with Socceroos icons Aaron Mooy and Ange Postecoglou.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like