South Australians prepare for 6-day 'circuit-breaker' lockdown

COVID-19 tests are being done on passengers arriving from Delhi, Goa, Rajasthan and Gujarat at Pune Railway Station. A doctor said, "Passengers with high temperature are undergoing Rapid Antigen Test; if positive, being shifted to hospital. We are keeping record." The Maharashtra government on November 23 imposed restrictions on travellers who wish to come to the state from heavily coronavirus-afflicted states like Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat and Goa. The restrictions are imposed on both rail or air travellers. The travellers have to undergone an RT-PCR test.

