South Australians prepare for 6-day 'circuit-breaker' lockdown

SBS Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
South Australians have been heading out in large numbers to buy supermarket supplies and get tested for COVID-19, ahead of a 6-day lockdown which begins at midnight local time.
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Zac Efron forced into lockdown in South Australia

Zac Efron forced into lockdown in South Australia 00:43

 Zac Efron has been forced into a six-day lockdown following an outbreak of coronavirus in South Australia.

