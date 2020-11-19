Global  
 

LaMelo Ball picked third in NBA draft, joins Jordan's Hornets

Sydney Morning Herald Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Australian guard Josh Green is still to find out where his NBA dream will begin, but NBL star LaMelo Ball now works for Michael Jordan after the Charlotte Hornets selected him with the third pick.
