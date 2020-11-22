Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NSW-Victoria border opens, flights resume

SBS Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
The border between NSW and Victoria has fully reopened and QR codes are now compulsory for businesses in NSW to record customer details.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

The border between NSW and Victoria has fully reopened after being closed for four months

 The border between NSW and Victoria has fully reopened and QR codes are now compulsory for businesses in NSW to record customer details.
SBS

The border between NSW and Victoria has reopened

 After more than three months of police and military guarding checkpoints, the NSW-Victoria border closure came to an end at midnight on Monday.
SBS

Covid: Australia state reopens border after Covid cases plummet

 New South Wales opens its border with Victoria for the first time since a second wave struck in July.
BBC News

'All Australians and New Zealanders are welcome': NSW-Victoria border to reopen from midnight tonight

 A border checkpoint between NSW and Victoria, set up to police COVID-19 restrictions, will be lifted from midnight Sunday.
SBS

Victoria (Australia) Victoria (Australia) State in Australia

NSW-Victoria border will reopen from midnight tonight

 A border checkpoint between NSW and Victoria, set up to police COVID-19 restrictions, will be lifted from midnight Sunday.
SBS

Larger gatherings allowed and mask rules relaxed in Victoria as premier outlines further easing of restrictions

 Victoria has further eased its coronavirus restrictions, allowing for larger public and private gatherings.
SBS

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia's NSW-Victoria border to reopen after four months

Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia's NSW-Victoria border to reopen after four months The border between New South Wales and Victoria will reopen one minute after midnight tonight as each state celebrates weeks without any local cases of...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •The AgeSeattlePI.comBBC News

The border between NSW and Victoria has reopened

 After more than three months of police and military guarding checkpoints, the NSW-Victoria border closure came to an end at midnight on Monday.
SBS

Novak Djokovic hope Australian Open 2021 goes ahead for 'for the sake of tennis'

 Novak Djokovic said on Monday he hopes the Australian Open goes ahead "for the sake of tennis", admitting the sport faces a challenging time as it gears up for...
Mid-Day