NSW-Victoria border opens, flights resume
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
The border between NSW and Victoria has fully reopened and QR codes are now compulsory for businesses in NSW to record customer details.
The border between NSW and Victoria has fully reopened and QR codes are now compulsory for businesses in NSW to record customer details.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New South Wales State of Australia
The border between NSW and Victoria has fully reopened after being closed for four monthsThe border between NSW and Victoria has fully reopened and QR codes are now compulsory for businesses in NSW to record customer details.
SBS
The border between NSW and Victoria has reopenedAfter more than three months of police and military guarding checkpoints, the NSW-Victoria border closure came to an end at midnight on Monday.
SBS
Covid: Australia state reopens border after Covid cases plummetNew South Wales opens its border with Victoria for the first time since a second wave struck in July.
BBC News
'All Australians and New Zealanders are welcome': NSW-Victoria border to reopen from midnight tonightA border checkpoint between NSW and Victoria, set up to police COVID-19 restrictions, will be lifted from midnight Sunday.
SBS
Victoria (Australia) State in Australia
NSW-Victoria border will reopen from midnight tonightA border checkpoint between NSW and Victoria, set up to police COVID-19 restrictions, will be lifted from midnight Sunday.
SBS
Larger gatherings allowed and mask rules relaxed in Victoria as premier outlines further easing of restrictionsVictoria has further eased its coronavirus restrictions, allowing for larger public and private gatherings.
SBS
Related news from verified sources