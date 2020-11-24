Queensland is 'good to go' and will open its borders to greater Sydney from 1 December
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
After withstanding immense pressure to open up earlier, state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has finally announced when Queensland will relax some travel restrictions.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Queensland North-east state of Australia
Children killed in Queensland car crash were trapped in damThe two children who died after the car they were in plunged into a dam in southeast Queensland were trapped inside the vehicle, unable to get out.A family of..
New Zealand Herald
Two children dead in dam car crash in QueenslandTwo children, aged five and 13, have been killed in a serious car crash in Queensland's southeast in Australia when the vehicle plunged into a dam.A..
New Zealand Herald
Australian state premiers back 'appropriate' change to national anthemQueensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has backed a call to change the lyrics in the Australian national anthem, saying it was "not a bad idea".The anthem..
New Zealand Herald
Queensland win State of Origin decider in front of 52,000 crowdQueensland win their first series since 2017 by beating New South Wales in the game-three decider in front of a 52,000-plus crowd.
BBC News
Sydney Capital of New South Wales and most populous city in Australia
Cheers and tears as families reunite in SydneyFlights between New South Wales and Victoria reopened for the first time since July.
BBC News
Thousands travel between states as NSW-Victoria border fully reopens after four-month closurePlanes, trains and automobiles have started streaming between Sydney and Melbourne as border closures and social restrictions are relaxed in Victoria and NSW.
SBS
States strip away borders and restrictionsPlanes, trains and automobiles have started streaming between Sydney and Melbourne as border closures and social restrictions are relaxed in Victoria and NSW.
SBS
Thirteen-year-old boy stabbed in 'absolutely horrific' attack at Sydney schoolA 13-year-old boy has stab wounds to his back and arm after being attacked at Arthur Phillip High School at Parramatta in western Sydney.
SBS
Annastacia Palaszczuk Australian politician
