Queensland is 'good to go' and will open its borders to greater Sydney next week

SBS Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
After withstanding immense pressure to open up earlier, state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has finally announced when Queensland will relax some travel restrictions.
