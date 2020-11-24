Berejiklian's COVID isolation blunder

Kite business slumps ahead of Uttarayan festival as COVID-19 takes hold



Kite business in Surat is bearing the brunt of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in terms of huge losses. Ahead of Uttarayan festival Kite makers say their business has slumped amid pandemic. The raw materials such as paper and wooden sticks got expensive. The sellers are expecting only 50-60 percent sale this year. During the festival of Uttarayan, the sky is filled with kites from dawn to dusk in Gujarat.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:04 Published on January 1, 1970