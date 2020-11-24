Global  
 

Berejiklian's COVID isolation blunder

SBS Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
NSW Opposition Leader Jodi McKay says Gladys Berejiklian's explanation about not isolating after a COVID test is unacceptable.
