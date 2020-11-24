Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liberal MP and ex-SAS commander Andrew Hastie calls for more oversight of Australia's military

SBS Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Former Special Air Service troop commander turned federal politician Andrew Hastie wants far greater civilian oversight of Australian military operations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Andrew Hastie Andrew Hastie


Special Air Service Special Air Service Regiment of the British Army

You Might Like