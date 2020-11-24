South Australia unveils new eight-point plan to bring coronavirus cluster under control
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
South Australia recorded no new community cases of COVID-19 today, with 29 cases still linked to the Parafield cluster.
South Australia recorded no new community cases of COVID-19 today, with 29 cases still linked to the Parafield cluster.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
South Australia State of Australia
South Australia virus case cleared of quarantine breachA man who sparked renewed concerns over Adelaide's Parafield coronavirus cluster has been cleared of breaching quarantine requirements.
SBS
South Australia goes on COVID-19 testing blitz after infected man breaches quarantinePeople who attended a number of popular shopping centres in Adelaide are being asked to get tested even if they don't have symptoms.
SBS
South Australia issues coronavirus quarantine alert surrounding English school at Flinders UniversityAnybody who visited Adelaide's Intensive English Language Institute between November 13 and 28 must self-quarantine for 14 days.
SBS
South Australia records two new coronavirus cases linked to known clusterSouth Australia has recorded two new coronavirus cases linked to the Parafield cluster, while Queensland is set to reopen its border with Victoria next week.
SBS
Covid 19 coronavirus: Adelaide student infected by picking up pizzaHeath authorities believe an Adelaide student diagnosed with coronavirus likely caught the virus while picking up a takeaway pizza.Health authorities in South..
New Zealand Herald
Parafield, South Australia Suburb of Adelaide, South Australia
SA virus case cleared of quarantine breachA man who sparked renewed concerns over Adelaide's Parafield coronavirus cluster has been cleared of breaching quarantine requirements.
SBS
Two new coronavirus cases added to Adelaide's Parafield cluster - a couple in hotel quarantineSouth Australian health officials say there are two new cases to add to the Parafield cluster but both are already in quarantine.
SBS
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources