South Australia unveils new eight-point plan to bring coronavirus cluster under control

SBS Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
South Australia recorded no new community cases of COVID-19 today, with 29 cases still linked to the Parafield cluster.
South Australia virus case cleared of quarantine breach

 A man who sparked renewed concerns over Adelaide's Parafield coronavirus cluster has been cleared of breaching quarantine requirements.
SBS

South Australia goes on COVID-19 testing blitz after infected man breaches quarantine

 People who attended a number of popular shopping centres in Adelaide are being asked to get tested even if they don't have symptoms.
SBS

South Australia issues coronavirus quarantine alert surrounding English school at Flinders University

 Anybody who visited Adelaide's Intensive English Language Institute between November 13 and 28 must self-quarantine for 14 days.
SBS

South Australia records two new coronavirus cases linked to known cluster

 South Australia has recorded two new coronavirus cases linked to the Parafield cluster, while Queensland is set to reopen its border with Victoria next week.
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: Adelaide student infected by picking up pizza

 Heath authorities believe an Adelaide student diagnosed with coronavirus likely caught the virus while picking up a takeaway pizza.Health authorities in South..
New Zealand Herald

SA virus case cleared of quarantine breach

 A man who sparked renewed concerns over Adelaide's Parafield coronavirus cluster has been cleared of breaching quarantine requirements.
SBS

Two new coronavirus cases added to Adelaide's Parafield cluster - a couple in hotel quarantine

 South Australian health officials say there are two new cases to add to the Parafield cluster but both are already in quarantine.
SBS

South Australia records one new coronavirus case linked to Adelaide's Parafield cluster

 South Australian health authorities say one more COVID-19 case linked to the Parafield cluster has been identified.
SBS Also reported by •North Devon Journal

Live: Today's Covid 19 coronavirus update; Defence Force cluster at six cases yesterday

Live: Today's Covid 19 coronavirus update; Defence Force cluster at six cases yesterday The Ministry of Health is revealing the latest Covid-19 update at 1pm today.Yesterday a new case emerged from the Defence Force cluster, bringing the total in...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •North Devon Journal