February 1 firms as Australian Open start date after 14-day quarantine for players

Brisbane Times Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
The start date for next year's Australian Open is likely to fall on the first day of February, but the world's biggest tennis stars will almost certainly have to quarantine for 14 days beforehand.
News24.com | Australian Open in February, players to train in quarantine: report

 The start of the Australian Open will be delayed until February 8 because of coronavirus prevention measures, a newspaper reported.
